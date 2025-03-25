EDWARDVILLE - This weekend, community members can experience a dinner auction while supporting a great cause.

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, 2025, the community is invited to enjoy dinner, raffles, live music and live and silent auctions at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge. Proceeds benefit Stridin’ and Survivin’, a local organization that provides support and resources to patients undergoing cancer treatment.

“I think almost everybody in the world has been somehow affected by cancer,” said Alice Bartels, founder of Stridin’ and Survivin’. “If you want to try to help make a difference, ours may be a small difference that we’re making for people, but we get such rewarding thank-you notes from these people thanking us for helping them.”

Tickets to the dinner auction cost $30 for adults, and kids ages 7–12 cost $15. You can purchase tickets online or at the door. Dinner is catered by Cygan Delaney, and alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase. The Dave Mendoza Band will provide live music.

Bartels is especially excited for the auctions. Both the live and silent auctions include tickets to Blues and Cardinals games, lawn care services, jewelry, baskets with gift certificates and products, and much more. The big win of the night is a game day puck signed by Jordan Kyrou.

Bartels thanked the “wonderful” businesses across the Riverbend region that donated to the auctions. She noted that the event wouldn’t be possible without these donations, and there’s a wide “variety” of items for people to bid on.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s amazing,” she said. “Some of the vendors that we’ve had or some of the businesses that we’ve had that come back year after year to help us with stuff — that’s always nice.”

Stridin’ and Survivin’ was founded to support cancer research, but they always wanted to do more for community members closer to home. They started organizing patient care packages and delivering blankets to local hospitals.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, one of their members began sewing and selling face masks. She raised so much money that Stridin’ and Survivin’ was able to start a gas card program that they still continue to this day. The “Fuel the Cure” program gives gas cards to patients across the Riverbend to help them access their treatment.

Bartels explained they try to help people as much as they can, and they always want to do more. The dinner auction fundraiser and other donations allow them to give back to the community. She believes the dinner auction on March 29 will be a fun way to do good.

“There’s fun for all,” she said, adding, “Some people can donate huge amounts, which we appreciate, but we also appreciate the tiniest amount too because it all helps to go towards what we’re trying to accomplish here.”

For more information about the Stridin’ and Survivin’ Annual Dinner Auction, click here. To learn more about Stridin’ and Survivin, including how to donate, visit their official website at StridinAndSurvivin.org.

More like this: