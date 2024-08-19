O'FALLON, Ill. — The O'Fallon Police Department invites area residents to visit Texas Roadhouse to enjoy dinner while supporting a good cause on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, the restaurant, located at 1412 Central Park Circle in Shiloh, will donate 10% of all food sales to the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois.

The O'Fallon Police Department will also be present, selling Torch Run merchandise to further support the initiative. According to the O'Fallon Police, 100 percent of the donations collected during the event will go directly to Special Olympics Illinois.

"Let Texas Roadhouse take care of dinner tonight and support Special Olympics of Illinois," said the O'Fallon Police in a statement. "The community is encouraged to participate and contribute to the cause.

"O'Fallon Police Department will be out there selling Torch Run merchandise as well. We hope to see you there."