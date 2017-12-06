Dine and Discover: Main Street Community Center to host "The Story Behind Christmas Carols"
EDWARDSVILLE –The Center is pleased to host “The Story Behind Christmas Carols,” a presentation by Barbara Kay and William Paulic.
The program is $9.00 and includes a special catered lunch. Please contact the Center in advance with any special dietary needs. RSVP by Monday, December 11.
Space is limited and payment is required at time of registration. Sign-up at the Center; email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300 for more information.