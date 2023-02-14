Couples names: Dillan & Bethany Plummer

City: Jerseyville

Date met or started dating: September 9, 2013

Date married: September 19, 2016

What makes your relationship special? We like the same things we connected at first meet she’s the girl version of me. She’s the love of my life we connected on the first day and ever since then she’s been the life of my world.

Share a memory you have made together: Me and her and her mother we went to Nashville Tennessee on a vacation for a couple days and this is when her mother had cancer. That was the most wonderful day of my life. That was the most wonderful time of our life spending that week with them and our kids.

