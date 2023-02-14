Couples names: Dillan & Bethany Plummer

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

City: Jerseyville

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met or started dating: September 9, 2013

Date married: September 19, 2016

What makes your relationship special? We like the same things we connected at first meet she’s the girl version of me. She’s the love of my life we connected on the first day and ever since then she’s been the life of my world.

Share a memory you have made together: Me and her and her mother we went to Nashville Tennessee on a vacation for a couple days and this is when her mother had cancer. That was the most wonderful day of my life. That was the most wonderful time of our life spending that week with them and our kids.

More like this:

Senator Erica Harriss Launches Re-Election Campaign, Vows to Keep Standing Up for Metro East Families
Jun 30, 2025
Belleville CNA Has "A Career, Not Just a Job," Thanks to Local Support
Jun 13, 2025
LC Associate Biology Professor Rosemarie Vithayathil Shines as Mentor and Educator  
Jul 2, 2025
Teacher Appreciation Week: Paula Howell Devotes Her Life to Caring for Kids
May 11, 2025
Teacher Appreciation Week: McKenzie Sutton Aspires to Be Like the Teachers Who Shaped Her
May 7, 2025

 