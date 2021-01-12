NILES- Digital Library of Illinois (DLiL) announced today that it reached a record-breaking two million digital book checkouts in 2020. For the DLiL, this accomplishment illustrates the continued growth and importance of library digital lending of ebooks and audiobooks, especially in a year with building closures due to the global pandemic. DLiL, consisting of over 87 libraries around Illinois, is one of 102 public library systems worldwide that surpassed one million checkouts (complete list here).

DLiL member libraries have been providing readers 24/7 access to ebooks and audiobooks for several years through OverDrive and its award-winning Libby reading app. Reader interest and usage has grown every year. Member libraries include Bloomington Public Library, Champaign Public Library and Edwardsville Public Library.

“The Digital Library of Illinois consortium consists of 87 public libraries throughout Illinois and provides access to a wealth of ebooks and audiobooks to those libraries' cardholders,” said Pam Leffler, Executive Director at Morton Grove Public Library and Chair, ECC/Digital Library of Illinois. “Collectively this year, more than 1 million ebooks have been checked out through DLIL. Imagine all the reading, listening, and learning that has happened within the safety of Illinois homes. Public libraries are truly an educational and entertainment service for everyone! Keep on reading!”

The highest-circulating title DLiL readers borrowed through OverDrive in 2020 was Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. The top-circulating genre, thrillers, represents the most popular in a vast catalog that also includes romance, biographies and children/young adult.

The top 5 ebook titles borrowed through Digital Library of Illinois’ digital collection in 2020:

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

2. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

3. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes

4. Educated by Tara Westover

5. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

The top 5 audiobook titles borrowed through Digital Library of Illinois’ digital collection in 2020:

1. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling

2. Becoming by Michelle Obama

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

4. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

5. Educated by Tara Westover

Readers in Illinois just need a valid library card from a member library to access digital books from Digital Library of Illinois’ OverDrive-powered digital collection. Readers can use any major device, including Apple(R), Android™, Chromebook™ and Kindle(R) (US only). Visit https://dlil.overdrive.com/ for a list of all DLiL libraries then download the Libby app and borrow ebooks and audiobooks anytime, anywhere.

