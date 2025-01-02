ALTON — Eddie Sholar, an owner of the Village Dispensary in Godfrey, emphasizes the importance of community engagement and support as the cannabis industry continues to evolve in Alton. On Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, Sholar announced the Village Dispensary's biggest community service project since it opened for business at 110 Northport Drive in Godfrey, and this time, it involves the Alton Little Theater.

Alton Little Theater at 2450 Henry Street in Alton announced recently it needed $50,000 to repair a major plumbing issue. When Sholar and his staff spotted the news about the theater's sewer issues, they knew it was an opportunity for them to step in and make a difference.

Village Dispensary and Sholar have donated the full amount needed to repair the sewer problems. Sholar said the sewer issue was a tremendous catastrophe for ALT, but now the organization can look for bright things ahead. He said the Village Dispensary staff was looking for a big way to give back to the region when the ALT situation appeared.

Sholar noted he and the staff saw this as an opportunity to help.

"It is an overall attitude that most in the cannabis industry are there to help others," Sholar said, highlighting the dedication of both staff and management to fostering a culture of care. He said he was so proud of the Village Dispensary staff's push to assist ALT. He also pointed out that many of the sales of cannabis products at Village Dispensary are for medical situations, so this fits right in with how they operate each day.

As preparations for the upcoming ALT season accelerate, Sholar said Berco and Matt Barton are stepping up to expedite the necessary work at the theater.

"He is definitely speeding it up and will repair the issues as fast as they can," Sholar said of Barton, who he said has a reputation for delivering quality work. With the season starting in a few weeks, the urgency to complete the project has increased. Barton also keeps the community in mind, Sholar said.

The local arts scene, which has been a staple in the community, benefits from this renewed focus.

"Local talent gets people involved at Alton Little Theater in acting and the arts," Sholar remarked. He believes that the theater serves as a springboard for individuals to feel welcomed and encouraged to participate.

"Alton Little Theater is a neat thing for Alton and we have to keep it going," he added, expressing gratitude for the enthusiastic support from staff and the community for his new business.

Sholar also emphasized the importance of youth engagement at ALT and in the community.

"It is all about community youth and helping out," he said, referring to initiatives that provide opportunities for young people. He noted the longstanding tradition of supporting local youth at Fast Eddie's, underscoring a commitment to fostering a sense of belonging and opportunity for all age groups.

"The Alton Little Theater presents some amazing shows," he said.

"We are going to be very blessed here at the Village Dispensary and excited to see the sewer system fixed and the theater continue with their productions," Sholar added.

"The cannabis industry attracts people who love to help other people," he said. "This is just another way they want to give back in helping Alton Little Theater. It makes me very proud the Village Dispensary is in good hands and has a culture of taking care of people."

Sholar said his staff at Village Dispensary had already done canned goods collections for tornado victims and more, but they all felt like this was a top priority in regard to their community services to help Alton Little Theater.

Sholar said he is also glad to be working with Matt Barton and Berco.

"I have known Matt for years and they do great quality work and it will be done right," he said. "I have been to the theater many times with my grandmother, mom and sisters. My mom still goes quite a bit to Alton Little Theater. Again, it is a great thing for the community."

