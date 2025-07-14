SOUTH ROXANA — The American Legion Post 1167 in South Roxana received a complete replacement of its heating and air conditioning system at no cost, thanks to efforts by local officials and a veteran-owned business.

The issue began when the post’s central air conditioning unit stopped working. On July 2, 2025, South Roxana Mayor T.J. Callahan personally reached out to Mike Barton, commander of The American Legion Post 1167, after learning of the problem. Callahan used personal funds to purchase a window air conditioner for the post as a temporary solution.

Following that, Terrah Bevelo, a village employee, suggested Barton contact American Heating and Cooling, a veteran-owned company. The owner, Mr. Spearlock, inspected the existing unit and determined it was beyond repair. He then offered to replace the entire heating and air conditioning system free of charge.

American Heating and Cooling was a definite "Difference Maker" in the region with this heartfelt donation for other veterans.

Barton expressed deep gratitude for the support.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I just want to give a big shout out to South Roxana Mayor T.J. Callahan, Terrah Bevelo, and most importantly, American Heating and Cooling,” he said. Barton noted the new HVAC system, including equipment and a thermostat, would have cost between $10,000 and $12,000. The company also donated labor by paying three employees to complete the installation.

The South Roxana American Legion Post 1167 serves veterans and military service members and is open to the public.

Barton emphasized the significance of the community’s assistance, saying, “It means so much to me and the employees.”

The collaboration highlights a community-driven effort to support local veterans and maintain the facilities they rely on.

If you know a Difference Maker of the Riverbend candidate, e-mail news@riverbender.com and include information, a photo how to contact the person.