EDWARDSVILLE - The James and Sherrie Brown family hosted a Sausage and Pancake Breakfast with Santa at The Knights of Columbus Hall in Edwardsville in December that was a big hit.

The Brown family exhibited they are true Difference Makers in their community with both this effort and one at Thanksgiving.

James Brown said: "Our family business has been blessed this past year and we felt in our hearts the need to give back to this community. For Thanksgiving, we provided everything needed for 12 families in need to have a Thanksgiving meal for their family.

"That was such a success, we decided to invite any families having a hard time to bring their children up, have a hot breakfast, and get pictures with Santa."

There was also story time with Mrs. Claus, a kids' craft-making area and the North Pole Theater played The Polar Express.

The Brown family set a solid example for other businesses and individuals to follow during the holiday time in 2025.

