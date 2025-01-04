GODFREY - Fifteen members of the Godfrey Women’s Club dedicated their afternoon recently to ringing bells for the Salvation Army kettles outside Schnucks in Godfrey.

This event for the Godfrey Women's Club is part of the club's ongoing commitment to community service, which includes various projects throughout the year.

Among those participating in the photo above on that day were Eileen Aimone, Becky Areford, Sharon Wild, and Tanya Sisk, who joined their fellow club members in raising funds for the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army kettles, a familiar sight during the holiday season, are a key fundraising initiative for the organization, which provides assistance to those in need.

The Godfrey Women’s Club, known for its dedication to community betterment, regularly engages in service projects aimed at supporting local initiatives.

In a statement, the club said the bell-ringing event is one of many activities the club organizes to contribute positively to the Godfrey area.

