ALTON – The Alton Black Alumni Association continues to make a significant impact in the community through its annual golf tournament and reunion. The event serves as a key fundraiser for the Leo C. Cox Memorial Scholarship, which awards $1,000 per year for up to four years to selected students.

In 2023, the association introduced a new $500 scholarship to further support educational pursuits.

Since its inception, the scholarship has recognized several deserving students: Maika Miller (2016), A'Miracle Gray (2017), Alianna Kottabi (2018), Daijia Robinson (2019), Nina Womack (2020), Trinity Ingram (2021), Kamren Mason-El (2022), Stephens Isabella (2023), and for 2024, Savanna Brown and Keion Lacey.

Rhonda Cox, niece of Leo C. Cox, expressed her family's dedication to continuing his legacy. "My family and I are deeply honored to continue to care for his mission and unwavering commitment to the community. This organization meant a lot to him," Cox stated.

Richard Watson, who moved away from Alton 39 years ago, shared his experience of returning for the event. "I came down from Massachusetts to see my brothers living here in Alton. It turned out to be a pretty good day," Watson said.

The annual golf tournament not only serves as a fundraiser but also as a reunion, fostering a sense of community and continuity among Alton's alumni. The event continues to draw participants and supporters, reflecting the enduring spirit and commitment of the Alton Black Alumni Association to education and community service.

Because of their annual efforts with the college scholarships and how they keep members of the Alton community together after all these years, the organizers of the Alton Black Alumni Association are Difference Makers in their community.

