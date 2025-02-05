ALTON - Alton High School’s Construction Trades program recently donated their time and labor to build a Little Free Pantry in Alton.

The students of the Construction Trades class are definite Difference Makers in their community.

On Feb. 5, 2025, students and Construction Trades teacher Derrick Davault stopped by Centerstone at 2615 Edwards Street in Alton to celebrate the unveiling of the new Little Free Pantry. The pantry is stocked with nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products, household items and more, and it is available for community members to take from and donate to.

Davault explained that Brittany McCrady, LCSW, at Centerstone reached out and asked if the Construction Trades class would contribute to the project. Centerstone supplied the lumber, and Alton High School donated the tin. The class worked together to build the pantry for the community.

“We started small, but then I was like, ‘Let’s make it huge.’ And we did,” Davault remembered. “It all worked out well. They did a good job. Literally, it was mostly the kids. It wasn’t really me. I gave them the design and they took it from there.”

The Construction Trades class is part of the Career and Technical Education program at Alton High School. They have many CTE offerings, which allow students to get hands-on experience in various trade industries.

Davault noted that Alton’s CTE program provides opportunities for students to engage in the community and contribute to local initiatives like the Little Free Pantry at Centerstone. He thanked Superintendent Elaine Kane, former superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner, AHS Principal Stacie Franke, Assistant Principal Mike Brey, and other ACUSD11 administrators.

“If it wasn’t for them and their support, we wouldn’t be able to do stuff like this,” he said, adding, “It directly relates to education. We have a real-world application for the things we’re learning in class. And we’re out in the community, so it’s a win/win for everybody.”

