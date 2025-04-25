ALTON — An Alton Police officer went beyond his typical duties this week by assisting a motorist with a flat tire on Homer Adams Parkway, the Alton Police Department said.

Officer Derek Vetter is a Difference Maker in his community.

Alton Police Officer Derek Vetter responded to a call for help from Chana Wooden, who was stranded with a flat tire in a location with limited roadside space. To ensure her safety, Vetter positioned his squad car behind Wooden’s vehicle before changing the tire himself. Roadside assistance arrived shortly after to complete the job.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’d like to give a big shoutout to Officer Vetter for going above and beyond the call of duty,” the department said. “We’re proud of the everyday actions our officers take to serve and protect the Alton community.”

Wooden expressed her gratitude to Officer Vetter for his help and for taking the time to recognize his efforts.

If you have an idea for a Difference Maker submission, e-mail news@riverbender.com with information about the subject, contact info and a clear photo.

More like this: