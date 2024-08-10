GODFREY – Patrick Loftus, a Project READ volunteer tutor at Lewis and Clark Community College, has earned a 2024 Spotlight on Service award from Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias.

Loftus was among 10 volunteer tutors statewide who received the award during a ceremony this past spring at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield.

“It’s always a great honor to be chosen to receive an award,” Loftus said. “It was quite an honor to be considered and I wasn’t quite aware how many other people were nominated. To have been nominated and then chosen was quite an honor.”

Giannoulias expressed his appreciation to the volunteers.

“I’m honored to recognize the volunteer tutors who saw a need in their community and decided to make a difference,” he said. “I’m grateful to you for your selfless sacrifice.”

Loftus, a life-long reader, learned about Project READ through another tutor, then signed up to volunteer after seeing a flyer at Hayner Library.

“It’s been a good thing for me,” he said. “I was nearing retirement at work, and I was looking for a way to give back to the community, and this was one thing that was easy for me because I love to read.”

Loftus is quick to credit his fellow tutors.

“The whole Project READ program is full of very dedicated, hardworking people and that made it easy for me to get involved,” he said. “It’s a group project – it’s not just me.”

Project READ Coordinator Marsha Morgan believes she has an outstanding team of volunteers.

“Their commitment and expertise play a crucial role in strengthening our community as they invest their time and skills to help shape brighter futures,” she said. “Their efforts are deeply appreciated, not only by the learners they work with, but by the Adult Education Department.”

Project READ is a program designed to serve individuals, age 17 and older, providing them with supported practice in basic reading, math and English language skills. The program matches students with trained volunteer tutors from the community.

For more information on Project READ, visit the Project READ webpage or contact Morgan at (618) 468-4179 or mdmorgan@lc.edu.

