JERSEYVILLE — An 8-year-old boy from Jerseyville East School is making a notable impact in his community by helping to support the homeless.

Dennis Stumpf, the young boy, has significant support with the local initiative connected to his mother’s cleaning business, TNT.

Dennis Stumpf, described by his mother as compassionate and upbeat, has been involved in charitable efforts despite his young age and personal health challenges. Diagnosed with epilepsy at an early age and having experienced several hospital stays, Dennis has been seizure-free for two to three years. He also understands the challenges faced by his siblings, one with autism, his mother said.

Dennis’s mother, Tonya Gallegos, operates TNT Cleaning and has spearheaded the Blessing Box project at 718 Harrison in Jerseyville. The box contains essential items such as canned goods, first aid kits, nail clippers, chapstick, hats, gloves, and backpacks filled with supplies for homeless individuals. So far, with donations, 24 backpacks have been purchased, each also filled with a variety of food items, as well as blankets, toys, gloves, and much more.

Gallegos noted the overwhelming support from local businesses and community members, with donations coming from places like George’s and others. The Blessing Box is designed to be weather-resistant, with a zipper to protect items from rain and snow, and is replenished regularly. Contributions can also be made via a mailbox on the porch or by calling Tonya at 618-535-5848.

The initiative aims to assist homeless individuals in Jerseyville and the nearby Alton area, where resources are limited.

Dennis, described by his mother as having the mentality of a 14-year-old and a quick wit, enjoys riding his bike and is known for his positive attitude and inclusivity. His mother said he is “an all-around joy to be around” and “never met a stranger,” showing kindness regardless of race or background.

The Blessing Box project and related efforts highlight a family’s commitment to spreading kindness and addressing local needs through community involvement and support.

Dennis is a true Difference Maker in his community and beyond.

If you have a Difference Maker suggestion, e-mail news@riverbender.com and also include a photo with facts for a story about the person or text (618) 623-5930.

