EDWARDSVILLE - John Gregory Mudge, Jr., 75, died on Monday, July 21, 2025, following a courageous, years-long battle with cancer. Greg was described by family members as "a man of deep conviction, kindness, and unwavering commitment to justice and community."

He was the son of Judge John G. Mudge, Sr. and mother Beverly A. (Fink) Gorman.

"He lived his life with purpose and was guided by compassion, service, and marked by an ever-present warmth that made everyone feel seen and valued," his family said. As the owner and operator of Mudge Professional Services, Greg was well-known for his dedication to helping others.

Greg was a definite Difference Maker in this area for his lifelong commitment to the region.

He was also a long-time board member of the Lincoln School Alumni Foundation and remained an engaged and passionate advocate throughout his life. He was especially active in local political campaigns and causes that uplifted the Metro East communities he loved.

“Greg was, first and foremost, one of the best minds in the area when it came to economics,” said Dan Herkert, a longtime friend who has also worked on numerous political campaigns over the years. “I was astounded by his knowledge. We worked on many projects and campaigns together, and relied on each other as sounding boards.”

Herkert described Mudge as a generous and positive person who “never met a stranger” and maintained a good attitude despite health challenges.

Article continues after sponsor message

“He was the kind of guy who’d give you the shirt off his back,” Herkert said. “He loved to laugh and was always fun to be around.”

Mudge is survived by his wife, Joan Mudge; brothers Steve, Robert, Bill (Jennifer) and Jimmy (Michelle) Gorman; sisters Ann and Mary Gorman; and stepchildren Leah (James) Cuff, Trey Cuff, Graeme Cuff and Olivia Gum. He was preceded in death by his stepson, Matthew Gum.

A visitation will be held Monday, July 28, 2025, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

Mudge’s legacy is remembered as one marked by service, compassion and a belief in the power of people to create positive change. Herkert noted that Mudge could work across political lines while fiercely advocating for his beliefs.

“He looked very young, vibrant and active his whole life,” Herkert said. “Greg could work with anybody regardless of politics, but he would fight tooth and nail in a campaign.”

If you have a Difference Makers idea, send it to news@riverbender.com with a photo, information about the person and contact information.

More like this: