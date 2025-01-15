EDWARDSVILLE — Frances Gregg, the founder of Faith in Action Edwardsville/Glen Carbon and a dedicated community member, has died at the age of 95. Her commitment to community service and leadership was instrumental in establishing an organization that provides vital support to individuals in need.

Born in Tennessee, Gregg served as the Director of Christian Education before relocating to Edwardsville. In 1998, she founded Faith in Action Edwardsville/Glen Carbon in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church of Edwardsville, starting with a grant of $25,000 from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Under Frances' guidance, the organization launched a transportation service aimed at assisting senior and disabled residents in the Edwardsville District #7 community.

Gregg remained involved with Faith in Action even after stepping down from her leadership role, participating on the Advisory Committee and attending annual meetings regularly, except for 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

In 2023, the organization celebrated its 25th anniversary, during which Gregg was recognized for her significant contributions that have benefitted many seniors in the community.

In the summer of 2024, she was featured in a video expressing gratitude for the community’s support and attended a volunteer appreciation event.

The loss of Frances Gregg is felt deeply within the community she tirelessly supported. Condolences are extended to her son, family, and friends.

If you have a Difference Makers idea, e-mail news@riverbender.com. Include a clear photo, information for the profile and a contact phone number.

More like this: