GODFREY – Community service and leading with positivity are two traits that Crystal Officer will always be known for at Beverly Farm Foundation.

Officer is a definite "Difference Maker" for her area with her work at Beverly Farm and beyond.

Officer was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer at Beverly Farm in June 2021. She is known as a supervisor who makes everyone around her feel like they can make a difference every day. She has been extremely creative and innovative in her work with the Beverly Farm Foundation and residents.

Crystal said at Beverly Farm Foundation the most important part of the operation is they "value people."

"Equipping and supporting our team members to grow both professionally and personally is an important part of our daily work," she said. "I would like to thank the team and residents of Beverly Farm for their dedicated efforts and support, and God for His enabling grace, strength, and love.”

Officer previously served as Senior Vice President for Ada S. McKinley Community Services in Chicago, where she led the company’s Employment and Community Support Services Programs. Her tenure there was marked by the development and execution of an ambitious strategic plan, team empowerment, and program expansion.

With over two decades of experience in the healthcare sector, Officer began her career as a Direct Support Person (DSP) working with individuals with developmental disabilities. She has since held various leadership positions, including Training Coordinator, Support Coordinator, Adult Day Program Director, Human Resources Director, Operations Director, Vice President, Senior Vice President, and Executive Director.

A native of Kentucky and a graduate of Murray State University, Officer has served in leadership roles on three boards of directors. She is also a graduate of the 2014 Leadership Greater Washington, DC Emerging Leaders Class, holds a Green Belt in Lean Six Sigma, and is a Cleaning Industry Management Certification Expert. In her personal time, she enjoys playing tennis, writing, and playing the cello. She is also a mother of two daughters and is passionate about mentoring and empowering others.

Beverly Farm Foundation is a community for adults with developmental disabilities, offering a dignified quality of life with various opportunities and challenges tailored to individual capabilities. The foundation provides homes, jobs, a recreation center, dining facilities, an equestrian center, shops, and medical services for nearly 300 individuals.

The leadership of Crystal Officer has been apparent in a transformation at Beverly Farm since her arrival in 2021. She said she loves her position at Beverly Farm.

Officer is a definitely Difference Maker in her community.

