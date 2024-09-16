BELLEVILLE - Dierre Hill, Jr., a senior for Belleville Althoff Catholic's football team, had a night to remember in one of the most famous sporting venues in the St. Louis area.

In the Crusaders' first game against Belleville East since 1995, the running back who's committed to the University of Oregon next season, ran for 318 yards and also had four long touchdown runs as the Crusaders won in their first game at venerable Township Stadium since 2017 over the Lancers 49-21.

In his first three games of the season, Hill has already carried 24 times for 585 yards and nine touchdowns, has caught two passes for 21 yards and another touchdown, and has even returned a kickoff back 97 yards for a touchdown. He's been ranked very high among the top players in the St. Louis area.

In an interview conducted after the win over East, Hill felt that the Crusaders won as a team playing their game.

"Honestly, I'm feeling great right now," Hill said with a big smile. "We came out here and got the job done. As a team, as a unit. It was just amazing, an amazing goal for us this week."

When a reporter complimented him on his amazing talent, the down-to-earth and pleasant Hill took the compliment in stride.

"Yes, sir, thank you, I really appreciate that," Hill said. "I'm just blessed to have this amazing talent, and to just keep working with it, and trusting God and His plan."

The Crusaders had a simple game plan going into the matchup against the Lancers.

"Honestly, our game plan this week was just to come out fast," Hill said, "and come out strong. Belleville East. As I said, they came out strong and fast on us. They punched us in the mouth, but we responded right back with a kickoff return that my little brother, Steven Brown, got. So just really playing fast and physical this game, like we normally do, just playing our game.:

Playing against East for the first time in 29 years, and in a special place as Township Stadium, helped provide additional motivation for the Crusaders.

"Yes, sir, it definitely was," Hill said. "it set the motive the whole week, and we were all amped up for this game, for this moment. Just to be out here, in this environment, it honestly was amazing."

Hill and his teammates have some lofty and big plans ahead for the remainder of the season, as well.

"For the rest of the season, we just want to take it one game at a time," Hill said, "one week at a time, and get that final goal. And that's to be undefeated and win the state championship this year."

