Dierbergs is recalling all 16oz Premium Home-Style Mashed Potatoes with a Sell By Date of January 09, 2025. The product carries an undeclared allergen of Wheat. The affected product is identifiable by a label ID number of 92 in the lower left-hand corner above the UPC code.

All the implicated products have been removed from store shelves. The product was distributed to the following stores:

  • Southroads
  • Four Seasons
  • Warson Woods
  • Manchester
  • West Oak
  • Clarkson
  • Arnold
  • Lemay
  • Bogey Hills
  • Florissant
  • Market Place
  • Mackenzie Point
  • Telegraph
  • Heritage Place
  • 94 Crossing
  • Deer Creek
  • Fenton
  • Brentwood
  • Green Mount
  • Wildwood
  • 79 Crossing
  • Wentzville
  • Edwardsville
  • Lake Saint Louis
  • Crestwood

The following products are included in this recall:

Item Being Recalled (Name)

Size

UPC

Use by Dates

Premium Home-Style Mashed Potatoes

Premium Home-Style Mashed Potatoes – 16oz

231220006538

01/09/2025

Dierbergs Markets is working closely with the Food & Drug Administration. No other Dierbergs Branded products are affected by this recall.

Dierbergs Markets is asking consumers who have packages of the product to return them unopened to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Dierbergs Markets at 1-636-532-8884 Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm CDT.

