DID YOU KNOW? Tunnell House at 918 St. Louis Street Did you know that in 1962 when Miss Ella Tunnell died, she willed this property at 918 St. Louis Street to the City of Edwardsville to be used as a hospital site? According to her will, if the city did not accept it, the property was to go to various other charities. The will was debated in court for 18 years until in 1980 the court ruled that the city could sell the property and use the income to create a paramedic program. The house was built in 1890 by Ella's father, Robert F. Tunnell, and this photo was taken in 1900 by Charles Bartels.