Did you know that the Tunnell building, which still stands on Main Street in Edwardsville, was built in 1892 by the Tunnell brothers Robert F. and James E.?

They had been grocers since 1880 and according to the 1895 Industrial Edition of the Edwardsville Intelligencer, they “study the wants of their patrons and give personal attention to details….their store is stocked with standard brands of canned goods, teas, coffees, table delicacies, queensware, confectionary, and all things necessary in a first-class business of that character.”

An architectural claim to fame for the building is the cornice proclaiming the name of the building which was a product of the Mesker Brothers Iron Works in St. Louis.