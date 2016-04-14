Did You Know? These Glen Carbon houses were built in late 1800s and still serve families Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GLEN CARBON - Did you know that houses in Glen Carbon that were built in the late 1800s are still serving families? Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Some examples are the Brickyard Row Saltboxes, the Blue Row Saltboxes, the Kinder house, Madison County Coal Office, the Schroeder house, and the Yanda-Deconcini house. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending