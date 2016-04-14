Did You Know? These Glen Carbon houses were built in late 1800s and still serve families
April 14, 2016 5:35 AM April 14, 2016 5:43 AM
GLEN CARBON - Did you know that houses in Glen Carbon that were built in the late 1800s are still serving families?
Some examples are the Brickyard Row Saltboxes, the Blue Row Saltboxes, the Kinder house, Madison County Coal Office, the Schroeder house, and the Yanda-Deconcini house.