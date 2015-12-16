DID YOU KNOW? The Madison County Historical Museum
Did you know that the Madison County Historical Museum was once housed on the third floor of the courthouse?
Beginning in 1924, the Madison County Historical Society was given space in the courthouse to display their collection. As the Society’s collection grew, the space became overcrowded.
In addition, the room was needed for a courtroom. In 1963, the 1836 Weir House at 715 North Main Street was purchased by the Society from the descendants of Dr. John Weir, the original owner. The building was renovated and the museum was moved to its new quarters and opened again to the public in 1964.