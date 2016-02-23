Did you know that the Leland Hotel once stood at the corner of Main and St. Louis Streets in Edwardsville?

Originally known as the Hoffman House, it was operated in 1888 by William Berry, who was also the Superintendent of the Poor House at the time. The management was taken over by Athanas Hoffman in August 1889.

Lucas Pfeiffenberger, an Alton architect, soon was drawing plans for an extensive renovation which included adding a story to the building and a new front. By 1893 the hotel was described as having “a large office and lobby, reading room, barber shop, bath and toilet rooms.”

The dining room was said to “comfortably seat 150 persons” and there were “fifty rooms on the second and third floors, a reception room and large double parlors.” But in June 1896, the hotel and all furnishings were sold at a public auction.

It reopened in January 1897 under the management of W.L. Leland of Cincinnati, and with a new name, the Leland Hotel.

The management would change hands many times before the majority of the hotel was demolished in 1922 to make way for the new Edwardsville National Bank building.

