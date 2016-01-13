Did you know that this business located at the corner of South Fillmore and Wolf Streets was built in 1894 as a hotel and originally called Sehnert’s Hotel?

It included the Clover Leaf Saloon and rooms for rent. Owned by J. L. Sehnert, it was operated by John Dotterway and his wife and its location near the railroads and the N.O. Nelson Factory made it convenient for travelers and workers.

In 1910, it was purchased by Joseph Liebler and became known as the Liebler Hotel. In 1945 after Joseph Liebler died, it was purchased by Frank Catalano, remodeled and reopened as The Corner Place.

When it was destroyed by fire on September 18, 1988, it was known as The Corner Tavern.

