Did you know that Edwardsville once had an orchestra composed entirely of the daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Schwarz? They played in concerts from 1896 to 1910. The conductor was William Thomas who was the husband of Jessie, the oldest daughter. Missing from this 1899 photo is one daughter, Mary, who played the violin.