Did you know that this house of James Brown once stood at the corner of East Park and South Kansas Streets? Brown, who founded the Edwardsville Intelligencer in 1862, had the house built around 1865. A native of England, James Brown had the front doors hand carved from walnut in England and shipped to Edwardsville. In addition, he later had two gingko trees shipped from England and planted them near the house. After James Brown died in 1882, his wife Mathilda Wolf Brown continued to live in the house until her death in 1934. The location is now occupied by a building that houses offices of the City of Edwardsville including Public Works and Planning and Zoning.

