EDWARDSVILLE - Did you know that the Wabash Hotel, located at the corner of Union and Main Streets, was built in the 1840's and it is rumored that both Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas dined there.

The building has changed names and ownership many times and seen many renovations in its over 170 year history.

Article continues after sponsor message

Originally, the hotel had porches extending the length of the building on both the first and second floors. At one time, a two story frame addition extended nearly to Second Street and provided the large rooms where many dinners and dances took place.

Renovations in 1904 allowed businesses on the first floor and over time saw a grocery store, fish market, and tavern.

Today the businesses are gone and the building is now used as apartments.

More like this: