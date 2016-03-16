Did you know that Glen Carbon was the location of a Girl Scout Camp, serving the River Bluffs Girl Scout Council?

Well known Glen Carbon resident, Thomas Shashek, a benefactor of the Girl Scouts, sold 22 acres of his farm land at a greatly discounted price to the Tri Cities Girl Scouts for the purpose of a Girl Scout Camp in 1955.

Tri Cities then merged with other councils to form the River Bluffs Council. Located off Meridian Road, at the end of Girl Scout Road, Camp Lakota served area Girl Scouts during the late 1950's, 1960's and into the 1970's. Camp Lakota was later closed and the property sold. Today the acreage is private property.  

