EDWARDSVILLE - Did you know that this house once stood at the corner of Myrtle & St. Louis Streets? 

The residence was built by J. W. Terry and purchased by Abel French (A. O. French) in 1871. 

Originally, the property had a St. Louis Street address and extended from Myrtle to West Street.  A. O. French sold the property in 1892 to John Tarrt and French and his family moved to Kansas City, Missouri.  The house was later razed to build A&W.

