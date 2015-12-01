Did you know that not only did EHS have a girls basketball team in the early 1900's, they also had boys basketball, football and by 1911, a track team?  While there are no photos of the early teams in action and the EHS yearbook was not published until 1914, there are a few team photos that have made it to the collection of the Madison County Archival Library. 

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Pictured here is the 1904 EHS basketball team:  (seated L-R) George Shaffer, Douglas Hadley, Ferd Tunnell. (Standing, L-R): Florentine Fischer, Sam Overbeck and William Estabrook.

More like this:

Oct 29, 2024 - Sami McKenney Honored By Edwardsville Rotary Club

Sep 26, 2024 - Justin Dial's Hard Work Pays Off at Edwardsville High School

Nov 11, 2024 - Edwardsville High School Welcomes German Exchange Students

Aug 9, 2024 - Alex Fox Appointed as Edwardsville High School Interim Principal

Sep 12, 2024 - Kavon Lacey: Celebrated Player, Inspiring Coach, Community Leader

 