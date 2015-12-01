DID YOU KNOW? Early 1900's Edwardsville High School athletics Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Did you know that not only did EHS have a girls basketball team in the early 1900's, they also had boys basketball, football and by 1911, a track team? While there are no photos of the early teams in action and the EHS yearbook was not published until 1914, there are a few team photos that have made it to the collection of the Madison County Archival Library. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Pictured here is the 1904 EHS basketball team: (seated L-R) George Shaffer, Douglas Hadley, Ferd Tunnell. (Standing, L-R): Florentine Fischer, Sam Overbeck and William Estabrook. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending