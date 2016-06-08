EDWARDSVILLE - Did you know that the area known as the Shale Pit was created by the Banner Clay Company in the process of digging shale to use in brickmaking?

The company produced paving bricks for streets and these bricks were much harder than those used for buildings.

Article continues after sponsor message

This image shows the “shale pit” before it filled with water, along with the buildings used in the brickmaking process. In the background can be seen the tipple of the Home Trade Coal Mine. A railroad spur provided access to both businesses.

This article has been submitted by Mary Westerhold of the Madison County Archival Library. If you have any historic photographs and short stories about our area, please submit them to news@edglentoday.com.