ALTON - After last week's match against Rock Island High School, the Alton High School Redbirds are wishing to look past the 38-13 loss and push forward in this Friday's home game against Quincy at Public School Stadium.

Like Alton, the Blue Devils had some trouble making the ball into the zone themselves, falling to Edwardsville 35-6 in the first week.

Alton Head Coach Eric Dickerson is highly aware of his team's shortcomings, but with some adjustments on their offensive side and an optimistic outlook, he thinks his team can make some magic happen on Friday night.

"We're at home this week, so it helps," he said. "We had a good week of practice and worked on ball security. We turned over the ball six times last Friday, which is never a good thing. We were able to move the ball, but we just shot ourselves in the foot with the turnovers."

Article continues after sponsor message

After the four hour drive back from Rock Island, looking at the replays of their game against the Rocks and fixing their mistakes in practice throughout the week, the boys are feeling good and ready to head back out on the gridiron.

"Everybody is upbeat," he said. "The score was not indicative of how we played. We looked at the film and realized what we had to fix. It was a long [ride home], definitely. I told them to put it behind them and start week two fresh."

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday night at Public School Stadium. In week three, the Redbirds will travel to face the East St. Louis Flyers.

SEE REDBIRDS LIVE ON RIVERBENDER.COM TONIGHT

More like this: