The turnaround story of events for Aledmys Diaz continues as tonight he will make his Major League debut and start at shortstop for the St. Louis Cardinals. This coming just eight months after he was designated for assignment for the organization.

“Basically, that day the manager called me into his office and said I don’t know what’s happened they told me you have to wait two days,” said Diaz last August. “After that, they told me two days later you’re back with us–you have to keep working harder, this is part of the game. You have to focus on the game. I’ve been working a lot after that…so I’m very happy for that.”

Diaz responded by hitting over .400 in his next 10 games and being named the Texas League Player of the Week. At the end of the season he was promoted to Memphis (AAA) and hit .380 with 3 home runs in 14 games. And Diaz continued that trend to the Arizona Fall League where he had a.315 batting average with 4 homers and 14 RBIs in 20 games .

Prior to being optioned to minor league camp on March 20th this spring, Diaz had made a good showing. He had nine hits in 34 at-bats (.269).

All of this after defecting from Cuba and signing as a free agent with the Cardinals in March of 2014. Now with Jhonny Peralta still on the mend and Ruben Tejada out, it gives Diaz the chance to stake his flag in the ground and bring the future to the present.