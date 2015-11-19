After a year which saw him designated for assignment in July, shortstop Aledmys Diaz is once again back on the St. Louis Cardinals 40-man roster. Diaz, along with pitcher Dean Kiekhefer and outfielder Charlie Tilson were added to the 40-man on Thursday afternoon, the team announced.

All three players have been participating in the Arizona Fall League on the Surprise Saguaros, where Diaz is hitting .309 and ranks among the league’s top-10 in HR’s (4-T3rd), RBI (14-T8th), runs (16-2nd), doubles (7-2nd), slugging pct. (.618-5th) and on-base + slugging (.986-6th).

The production follows up his success after clearing waivers, as Diaz finished with a promotion from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA) and a combined .278 batting average with 13 home runs and 52 RBI in 116 games.

A 2010 draft selection (36th round) Kiekhefer was 2-1 with a 2.41 ERA in 50 games in 59.2 innings of relief work at Memphis in 2015. He has struck out 14 batters and walked just one in 15.1 IP for the Surprise Saguaros in the Fall League.

Tilson has not seen as much playing time in the AFL as his teammates, but has stolen four bases in 19 games–he stole 46 bags and hit .295 for Springfield during the regular season.

The Cardinals 40-man roster now stands at 36.