Diaz and Hazelbaker Starting Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The St. Louis Cardinals will have a pair of rookies in the starting lineup this afternoon for the home opener against Milwaukee. Both Aledmys Diaz and Jeremy Hazelbaker have been given the nod as first pitch at Busch Stadium is set for a 3:15pm. Matt Carpenter, 3B Jeremy Hazelbaker, LF Matt Holliday, 1B Stephen Piscotty, RF Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Randal Grichuk, CF Yadier Molina, C Kolten Wong, 2B Aledmys Diaz, SS Michael Wacha, P The pregame festivities include the Budweiser Clydesdales making their familiar run around the warning track and Hall of Famer Lou Brock throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. photo credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending