(Jupiter, FL) The Cardinals have made their latest round of roster moves, sending several players to minor league camp. Dean Anna and Aledmys Diaz have been optioned to Memphis (AAA) while Austin Gomber, Jeremy Hefner, Carson Kelly, and Deck McGuire have been re-assigned to the minor leagues.

The recent signing of Ruben Tejada had made it more unlikely that Diaz was going to make the 25-man roster out of camp.

“A year ago, he was never even in the conversations of being part of what we’re doing here and so now he is–to me that’s a great compliment,” said Matheny of his conversation with Diaz. A reminder that he was now only a phone call away from the big leagues was included in the conversation.

Diaz also impressed the manager with his growing understanding of counts and pitch sequencing which will help him defensively.

In addition, hitting coaches John Mabry and Bill Mueller sat down with the 25-year old and have suggested some areas he can continue to work on at the plate, taking the position of how an opposing team might try to get him out.

The Cardinals now have 44 players in camp, which includes eight non-roster players.

TEJADA TO DEBUT

–Provided the rain clears up, which isn’t very likely according to local forecasts, the St. Louis Cardinals will get their first look at new shortstop Ruben Tejada today when they host the Miami Marlins.

“Go play, go play the game–do what he does,” said Matheny of the start.

The free agent signed with the team yesterday and is slated to bat 8th in today’s game.

Mike Leake is scheduled to start, with Dean Kiekeheffer, Kevin Siegrist, Juan Gonzalez, Trevor Rosenthal, Sam Tuivailala, and Seth Maness also on the docket.