AMH Wound Care Center Helping to Raise Awareness

ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Center, a member of the Healogics network, is participating in the Healogics National Diabetes Campaign from October 24-28.

One of nearly 800 Healogics-managed centers, the AMH Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Center offers advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds like diabetic foot ulcers. Team members across the nation will dedicate the entire week to visiting local physician offices to provide education on the treatment of potential or existing chronic wounds for people also suffering from diabetes.

There are approximately 29.1 million people living with diabetes in the United States, and nearly 28 percent are undiagnosed. Of those 29.1 million, about 25 percent will eventually develop a foot ulcer. Left untreated, these ulcers can impair quality of life and may lead to amputation. In 2010, 60 percent of non-traumatic lower-limb amputations occurred in adults 20 years and older with diagnosed diabetes.

Early detection and intervention can help to mitigate the possibility of limb loss. Alton Memorial Hospital Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Center recommends the following to help prevent diabetic foot ulcers:

Stop smoking immediately

Comprehensive foot examinations each time you visit your healthcare provider (at least four times a year)

Daily self-inspections of the feet, or have a family member perform the inspection

Regular care of the feet including cleaning toenails and taking care of corns and calluses

Choose supportive, proper footwear (shoes and socks)

Take steps to improve circulation such as eating healthier and exercising on a regular basis

Proper wound care is imperative to healing diabetic foot ulcers. Alton Memorial Hospital Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Center offers a number of leading-edge treatments including Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Total Contact Casting (TCC), and Negative Pressure Wound Therapy. These specialized wound care therapies can aid in wound closure, new tissue growth, wound tissue regeneration and much more.

Contact Alton Memorial Hospital Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Center to learn more about diabetic foot ulcers or if you have a wound that will not heal. To schedule an appointment, please call 618-433-7066 or visit www.altonmemorialhospital.com/woundcare

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. Healogics and its affiliated companies manage nearly 800 Wound Care Centers® in the nation and saw approximately 285,000 new patients in 2015 through a connected network of partner hospitals and Wound Care Centers, academic medical centers, and other post?acute sites. Healogics utilizes an evidence?based systematic approach to chronic wound healing to treat an underserved and growing patient population. A fund managed by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, a private investment firm, is the majority shareholder of Healogics. For more information, please visit www.healogics.com.

