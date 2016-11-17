Married for 50 years

Dewey and Pauline Schleeper of Jerseyville, Illinois will be celebrating their golden 50th wedding anniversary on November 26, 2016.

Article continues after sponsor message

The former Pauline Rose and Dewey Schleeper, both of Hardin, Illinois, were married in 1966 at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. They are the proud parents of four children, Dr. Sonya Schleeper, Ginger Vandygriff, Brian (Nina) Schleeper, and Brenda (Peter) McElligott, all of Jerseyville, Illinois. They are the loving and devoted grandparents of nine grandchildren; Cynthia Vandygriff (fiancé Austin Thompson) of Batchtown, Illinois; Alex, Emily and Ella Vandygriff; Cady, Samantha, Marissa, and Garin Schleeper; Raymond McElligott, all of Jerseyville, Illiniois. They have one great-grandchild Owen Thompson of Batchtown, Illinois.

Dewey served his country as a member of the USAF from 1966 to 1970, reaching the rank of SGT, while stationed in Japan for 2 years and Korea for 1 year. Following his service, he worked as a self-employed contractor that served the Jersey, Calhoun and Greene counties for over 40 years. Pauline was a high school teacher for the Calhoun school district, where she taught Math, Accounting and Computer subjects. Teaching her entire career at Calhoun High School, she retired in 2004 after 32 years.

Dewey and Pauline will be honored in a family celebration on November 19, 2016 at the Fr. William Hembrow Center in Jerseyville, Illinois. Extended family and friends are invited to participate in a card shower to honor the couple.

More like this: