EDWARDSVILLE - The sinkhole problem on Devon Court has been alleviated after some diligent work primarily on the parts of the Edwardsville Public Works Department and Ameren.

The road going in and out of Devon Court has officially opened again, ending a headache for some who lived at the bottom of the road. Those people walked back and forth for several days to their places of residence, but Edwardsville City Engineer Ryan Zwijack said they couldn’t have been more cooperative. The sinkhole problem started when the rains around Christmas time hit the area.

Zwijack said the sinkhole couldn’t be in a worse area because it was a place where all kinds of lines came together from electricity, phone, cable, etc. Zwijack said the area that had to be repaired was very deep and the city had to work around all the items buried there.

“Ameren was tremendous,” the Edwardsville city engineer said. “Literally every underground utility was buried there and Ameren worked with us on their box support and turned the power off so our people worked safely.”

The Edwardsville city engineer said Julie Martin, Edwardsville water and sewer superintendent, did an "awesome job" coordinating her part of the work on the project.

Zwijack said the pipe was essentially rusted underground where the sinkhole area occurred and it was replaced with concrete pipe and a new manhole structure was also inserted. Everything is now installed and the excavation is complete, the city engineer said.

“We just have to go and back fill with rock and eventually add asphalt and the concrete curb,” he said. “This will last at least another 100 years. Unfortunately, the older pipes that were there that last only 50 years. The concrete pipes will be good for 100 years.”

