GLEN CARBON – In a tightly contested overtime matchup, the Father McGivney Catholic Knights edged out the Marquette Catholic Explorers 42-39 on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at McGivney. The game showcased a fierce rivalry as both teams fought for dominance on the court.

Father McGivney head coach Jeff Oller noted the challenges his team faced throughout the game.

"It was a tough back-and-forth game. The girls were able to force some turnovers and made plays when they needed to," he said. Oller highlighted the defensive efforts of Izzie Vernasky, who was instrumental in generating steals and rebounds and praised Devin Ellis for stepping up in critical moments.

Devin Ellis led the Knights with 14 points, while Peyton Ellis contributed nine points. Vernasky added eight points and excelled on the boards with 10 rebounds. Other contributors included Alexa Jones with six points, Zoe Oller with four points, and Julie Behrmann with one point. The team collectively showcased a strong rebounding effort, with several players contributing to the total. Devin Ellis, Oller and Peyton Ellis snared five rebounds and Behrmann had four rebounds.

On the other side, Marquette's offense was led by Laila Davis and Allie Weiner, each scoring nine points. Kel'c Robinson added six points, while Jami Jones had four points, and Chayse Strickland and Delaney Ortman contributed three points. Caylee Rhodes and Kaylyn St. Peters chipped in with two points each, while Izzy Hough added one point.

Marquette head coach Whitney Sykes expressed concern over her team's performance in the second half. "We had a bad third quarter and started throwing the ball around," she said. Sykes acknowledged that her team had opportunities to secure the win but struggled to maintain momentum. "We had really good moments in the first quarter offensively. We finally looked confident. And then we came out just completely flat in the second half."

The Explorers held a lead at the end of the first quarter, 14-8, and maintained a 20-14 advantage at halftime. However, Father McGivney surged ahead in the third quarter with a decisive 10-point run, ultimately leading to a final score of 42-39 after overtime. The Knights outscored the Explorers 8-5 in the final quarter, sealing their victory.

As the season progresses, both teams will look to refine their strategies and improve their performances in upcoming games.

