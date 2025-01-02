COLLINSVILLE — The Madison County Coroner Nick Novacich identified a 26-year-old man from St. Louis, who died early Thursday after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 55 in Collinsville. The Madison County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Devin C. Smart.

The coroner said the incident occurred shortly before midnight on Jan. 1, 2025, when Smart exited his vehicle and entered the southbound lanes of the interstate. He was hit by an oncoming tractor-trailer. Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Kelsey Jones pronounced Smart dead at the scene at 12:14 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Emergency services received a report of the crash at 11:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. The accident took place near the 8.2-mile marker of Interstate 55.

Coroner Novacich said preliminary findings indicate that Smart died from blunt neck trauma, though a final cause of death will be determined following routine toxicology tests.

The Illinois State Police and the Madison County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. No further details are available at this time.

More like this:

Alton Man Dies After Dog Attack At Home On Jan. 10, 2025
Jan 13, 2025
Macoupin County Coroner's Office Updates Death Investigation
Jan 26, 2025
Coroner Releases Preliminary Findings In Fosterburg Road Fatality
Feb 25, 2025
10-Year-Old Boy Dies In Virden House Fire
Feb 17, 2025
Coroner Investigates Residential Fire Fatality in Virden
Feb 16, 2025

 