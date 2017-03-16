GLEN CARBON - One person is dead after a fatal house fire broke out early Thursday morning at 15 Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon.

Glen Carbon Fire officials confirmed that one adult was dead following the fire. The gender or age of this person has not been released. Six children lived in the home at the time of the fire, but all are accounted for. A seventh child was not at the scene, but officials believe they were not involved in the circumstances.

The call came in to officials from the Glen Carbon Fire Department at around 5:15 a.m. Thursday. Mutual aid was requested and firefighters from Edwardsville, Maryville and Troy assisted in extinguishing the flames.

Crime scene investigators, the Madison County Coroner and Madison County Sheriff deputies were on the scene investigating the incident.

"It is absolutely sad. I can't stop thinking about these poor kids," a neighbor across the street Bob Ricker said. "They have a really tight family. A whole family lived there I think 14 to two months old in that range. I live in Florida, I am up here right now. I grew up in Edwardsville, Glen Carbon. This is my mother's house.

"I woke up to get a glass of water and saw blue lights out my window and looked again front door and saw flames coming out of the house. The kids are athletes, good students and good kids."

Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

