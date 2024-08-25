EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple fire departments responded to a devastating fire in the 8100 block of Goshen Road late Saturday night, Aug. 24, 2024, as flames engulfed a residence, necessitating a second alarm due to the absence of fire hydrants in the area.

Firefighters from departments including Troy, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Hamel, Marine, Hamel EMS, and the Black Jack Fire Department, and others, arrived on the scene to assist in battling the blaze.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The need to shuttle water to the location further complicated efforts to control the fire.

Article continues after sponsor message

As of 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, crews were still actively working to extinguish the flames, which had already breached the roof and spread throughout the entire house.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

More like this:

Swift Action Saves Life In Batchtown Fire Incident
Mar 27, 2025
Local Fire Departments Team Up To Battle Caseyville Brush Blaze
Mar 20, 2025
OSFM Announces $4 Million in Grants for Essential Tools and Equipment
Mar 12, 2025
Alton Fire Department Battles Structure Fire On Residence Street
Mar 21, 2025
Letter To The Editor: There Is Big Need For Expanded Ambulance Services In Godfrey
Apr 2, 2025

 