ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. — Detrice Young, a 56-year-old resident of the 10500 block of Castle Drive, faces serious charges following the death of a 4-year-old girl, Aubreeyonna Muex, who was shot in the chest on Jan. 27, 2025. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Young with Endangering the Welfare of a Child Creating a Substantial Risk and Endangering the Welfare of a Child First Degree Resulting in Death.

The incident occurred when officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 1:43 p.m. on Jan. 27. Upon arrival, they found Muex suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to Christian Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to a probable cause statement, Young was at home with two other adults and three children, ages 2, 4, and 11, when the shooting occurred. Witnesses reported that both aunts were awakened by a gunshot and discovered the 2-year-old and 4-year-old at the foot of Young's bed, with the gun present and Muex injured.

The statement indicated that Young is the only gun owner in the home and admitted to sleeping with the gun under her pillow, leaving it unsecured that day.

Young is currently being held on a $50,000 bond. The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains ongoing.

As a reminder, charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or to reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

