MARYVILLE - The Village of Maryville announced that Keebler Road at Illinois Route 162 will be closed. The closure began Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.

The closure will require motorists to use a detour route via Old Keebler Road to Illinois Route 157.

Beginning the third week of September, weather permitting, Illinois Route 162 will be reduced to one lane. This traffic pattern is expected to remain in place until the completion of the project.

The construction involves the installation of a roundabout, which is anticipated to be finished by late winter or early spring of 2026.

Village of Maryville officials urged all motorists to exercise caution when traveling through the affected area.

