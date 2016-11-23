EDWARDSVILLE – Julianna Determan has a very prestigious spot in Edwardsville High's sporting history.

Determan is one of a select few to have qualified for the IHSA state cross-country meet all four years she's been a member of the Tiger program.

Determan is taking her talents to the next level, signing a letter of intent to attend Missouri Southern State in Joplin, Mo., next fall in a ceremony at Edwardsville High this week. The Lions are a NCAA Division II school and a member of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

“I made my decision (to go to Missouri Southern) last Sunday,” Determan said of her decision to become a Lion. “I visited there and really liked the coach (Bryan Schiding and Jamie Burnham) and the team and everything; it had a big family-like atmosphere, which is what I'm used to here.

“I was really excited about that. Their team is also super-amazing, so I'm excited about being able to improve from here.”

The MSSU cross-country program has had success in recent years, especially on the men's side. “Their women's team are all super-fast; I'm really excited about that,” Determan said.

Being a part of the deep cross-country program at Edwardsville has helped Determan improve her times; she believes that being a part of the Lion program will help her continue to improve. “Here, we have girls pushing us every day (in training); I'm going to have girls pushing me there every day too.”

“It's kind of bittersweet because Julianna was one of the girls I first started with here on the team,” said Tiger assistant Maggie Dust. “Even as a sophomore, she was definitely one of our strong leaders, and as she got older, took more and more responsibilities on to her plate and really shined this season with not only her times, but one of those team leaders that got the girls where the needed to be.

“Myself and the other coaches are really ready to see her actually next year in the (five-kilometer) and (10-kilometer) in the track season; I think that'll help her in her cross country a lot.”

“When you look at the girls side and the change we've had in the program the last four years,” said Tiger coach George Palrylak, “being able to have teams qualify consecutively now, I think that's a big indication to why we're having the ladies move on to the collegiate level. Their hard work is starting to pay off and we're starting to have a name for girls cross-country for Edwardsville.

“They're the pioneers of the program; Julianna's been a big part of that for four years, so to have Colleen (Corkery, who signed with McKendree) move on last year and Julianna this year is just the start. I have a feeling the next several years that we're going to have more and more ladies running in college who came through our program.”

Reaching four straight state cross country meets for the Tigers meant much to Determan. “It meant a lot,” Determan said. “It was really exciting that I got to experience all four years with my teammates; I had them pushing me at the state meet and I had my amazing coaches there the whole time with me too.

“It's a big honor to be able to go all four years.”

Determan plans on majoring in cellular molecular biology at MSSU..

