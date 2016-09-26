EDWARDSVILLE – The heart of this year’s Edwardsville High School girls cross country team starts with senior Julianna Determan.

Recently, Determan and other seniors were honored before the Edwardsville Invite. It was difficult for Determan to appropriately put into words just how much her cross country career has meant to her.

“Running has been a big part of my life since I started,” Determan said. “This year's seniors have running together all those years since sixth grade," she said. “It is emotional for me it is going to come to an end. It is sad to see all of us going our separate ways in college. Hopefully we will stay in touch. We will always be a family.”

Determan has an opportunity to make a fourth consecutive IHSA state cross country appearance this season for the Tigers, nearly unheard of at the school.

Cross country has helped her with stress since she started, Determan said. She also excels in the classroom as much as she does on the cross country course or track in the spring, running distances. She takes school very seriously and has tried to make sure she inspires her freshmen teammates of the importance of making good grades for college.

She tries to take it a race at a time throughout the season.

“The main thing we try to do each year is get ready for the state meet in Peoria,” she said.

Many despise running hills, but not Determan.

“I am more of a strength runner, so the hills keep me there mentally,” she said. “I like running on the SIUE course and the hills. I am trying to take in my final runs on the course.”

Determan is looking at some different colleges and plans to run competitively after she graduates from EHS.

The key to Determan’s success is pretty simple in her mind: “No matter what kind of competition, I always try my hardest,” she said. “I know when there is tons of competition, I have to be ready.”

