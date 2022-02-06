ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating an accidental shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Scott Avenue in the North County Precinct which resulted in injuries to two children.

On February 6, 2022, at approximately 11:30 AM, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 1200 block of Scott Avenue. Responding officers located two female children inside the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation revealed one of the children to have found their parent’s firearm in a coat and it fired accidentally. Both children were injured in their lower extremities.

Both children were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries with one being critical and the other non-life-threatening. There were no other persons injured during the incident.



The investigation is active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

