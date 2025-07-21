ST. LOUIS — A 31-year-old detainee died Saturday night, July 19, 2025, following an altercation at the City Justice Center, prompting an investigation by St. Louis police and statements from city officials emphasizing accountability and jail reform.

Samuel Hayes Jr. was involved in a fight with another detainee in a shared cell around 8:20 p.m., according to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Mitch McCoy. After the confrontation, Hayes reportedly did not comply with jail staff directives and was placed in a restraint chair. He was found unresponsive at approximately 10 p.m. and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Justice Center notified police of the in-custody death at 11:35 p.m. Saturday. The Force Investigation Unit of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer, who was informed of Hayes’ death Sunday, expressed condolences to his family and pledged a thorough review.

“My office has been made aware of an in-custody death at the City Justice Center. First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Samuel Hayes Junior during this time,” Spencer said in a statement. She added, “I have been clear about my commitment to ensuring the safety of those in our care at the jail, and reforming the jail is one of my top priorities. We will continue to support and await the SLMPD’s thorough investigation and final report.”

Doug Burris, commissioner of the Division of Corrections, confirmed that Hayes was pronounced dead at a local hospital and emphasized the seriousness of any death in custody.

“The Division of Corrections recognizes that any death in custody is a profoundly serious matter and extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased,” Burris said. “The safety and well-being of individuals in our care is a fundamental responsibility, and incidents of this nature are treated with the highest level of scrutiny. The Division is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.”

This marks the first in-custody death during Mayor Spencer’s administration. However, more than a dozen deaths occurred in the jail under the previous administration. The investigation remains ongoing.

